JCPenney has announced the store locations that will be closed permanently as part of their Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in May.

The announcement calls for 154 stores, in 20 states, to close this summer.

Reports said the pandemic’s hit on sales was the final blow to the 118-year old company, which was already struggling with debt.

Included in the closure was the JCPenney location in the Dyersburg Mall, and locations in five other Tennessee cities.

The Paducah store, located in the mall, will remain open.

Reports indicated the closing stores would go through about a three month process, before shutting their doors.