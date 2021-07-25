Dyersburg woman charged with intentionally running over her adult son with car

A Dyersburg woman is accused of intentionally running over her adult son with a car.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says Judy Barham reportedly got into an altercation with her 42-year-old son and ran him over with her car on Harris Street.

Isbell says when officers arrived, Miss Barham had already left the scene.

Miss Barham is charged with Aggravated Assault and Tampering with Evidence after hiding the car behind a neighbor’s house.