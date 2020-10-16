A Dyersburg woman will spend 12 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 28-year-old Anne Taylor Davis was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Last year, FBI agents and Dyersburg Police officers began an investigation into a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Dyersburg and Eastern Arkansas.

During the investigation, Davis sold meth to an undercover operative, and was found in possession of ice methamphetamine.

Evidence revealed Davis intended to distribute more than two kilograms of meth, which was 98% pure.

Dunavant says Davis has an extensive criminal history, including multiple convictions for theft and drug charges.