A Dyersburg woman will serve over 12 years in federal prison on drug charges.

Tennessee U.S. Attorney Micheal Dunavant said 28 year old Anne Taylor Davis was sentenced to 151 months for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In 2019, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Dyersburg Police Department, began an investigation into a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Dyersburg and Eastern Arkansas.

During the investigation, reports said Ms.Davis sold methamphetamine to an undercover agent, and was found in possession of ice methamphetamine.

Evidence revealed Ms. Davis intended to distribute more than two kilograms of methamphetamine, which was 98-pure pure.

Court information showed Ms. Davis has an extensive criminal history, including multiple convictions for theft and drug charges.