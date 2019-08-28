A Dyersburg woman has been sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine charges.

31 year old Jada Gean was sentenced to 115 months for conspiracy to distribute 26 grams of actual methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Micheal Dunavant.

According to information presented in court, on April 12th of 2018, investigators with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office received information about Ms. Gean, who was known as a drug dealer in Dyer County.

An informant and law enforcement officers arranged to meet Ms. Gean in Halls to purchase drugs.

While in the back seat of her car, the informant saw the methamphetamine and gave investigators the take down signal.

During a search, officers located just over 46 grams of methamphetamine, along with marijuana and prescription pills.