Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Monday that Dynamix Casting Fluxes will establish a new production facility in Huntingdon.

Dynamix Casting Fluxes will invest approximately $7.5 million and create 25 jobs in Carroll County.

Construction is underway on the company’s new 20,000-square-foot facility in the Huntingdon Industrial Park. Dynamix Casting Fluxes anticipates startup of the plant in the second quarter of 2020. The company plans to hire engineers, data scientists and production workers.

Dynamix Casting Fluxes manufactures granular fluxes used to optimize lubrication and heat transfer in the continuous casting of steel. The company uses data science and analytics to determine the best formula for the customer’s process. It then manufactures products to precise standards. These data-driven fluxes are needed for advancements in steel grades and casting productivity.