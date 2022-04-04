Dynamix Physical Therapy announces Ann Keyl as Director of Recruitment

Dynamix Physical Therapy has announced Ann Keyl as the director of recruitment for the company.

Keyl will join the team this summer and will be tasked with seeking new talent to better serve customers as Dynamix continues to expand its footprint throughout West Tennessee.

Keyl joins the team with experience in leadership, recruitment, retention and development skills. She has served as the principal of Sacred Heart of Jesus High School in Jackson, Tenn., where she led data driven strategic initiatives for faculty retention, recruitment and development. She also served as the primary advancement and recruiter for new families during her nine years of service at Sacred Heart. Prior to her leadership role with Sacred Heart, Keyl was a middle school math teacher and department head at St. Mary’s School in Jackson for 15 years.

In her new position with Dynamix, Keyl will be the leader in recruiting new physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, customer care coordinators, athletic trainers and administrative team members. She will represent Dynamix in several avenues to recruit new talent for the company, including career fairs, speaking engagements, recruitment events, “lunch and learns” and being involved in the communities where Dynamix serves.

“We have been needing a director of recruitment for a long time,” said Russ Huffstetler, co-founder and CEO of Dynamix. “As we continue to see exponential growth in customer volume, we recognized the need to hire a full-time recruiter to help find talent to keep up with our volume. Ann is energetic, smart and represents all of the Dynamix core values, and we are very excited to have her join our team to recruit the best talent in the industry.”

Keyl is excited to join the team at Dynamix to recruit outstanding physical therapy talent. “I believe in the core values and care that Dynamix brings to clients, and I am thrilled to bring top talent here to West Tennessee as I work on spreading the Dynamix brand,” said Keyl. “My energy and professional core values align with Dynamix, and I am humbled to join their team.”

Keyl will complete her duties as principal of Sacred Heart in May, and then begin her new position with Dynamix this summer.

Dynamix is West Tennessee’s leader in physical therapy and sports medicine, and now serves 12 communities throughout the region. To find your closest Dynamix clinic, visit dynamix.life.