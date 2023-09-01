Dynamix Physical Therapy named Inc. 5000 Company for fourth consecutive year

Dynamix Physical Therapy was recognized, for the fourth consecutive year, as a member of the 2023 Inc. 5000 list.

The list highlights the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. With $358 billion in 2022 revenue and 1,187,266 jobs created, the Inc. 5000 companies are making a noticeable impact on the U.S. economy.

“Being named an Inc 5000 company for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation, exceptional customer care, and steadfast teamwork. Together, we continue to redefine success and inspire others to reach their full potential.” said co-founder Russ Huffstetler.

With the opening of new Dynamix therapy clinics and fitness centers plus the expanding sports medicine program, Dynamix Physical Therapy is making waves across the MidSouth. Dynamix has become more than just a clinic. Dynamix has grown to be the premier health, lifestyle, and community organization in the region leading the way in elite, hands-on physical therapy. With the demand for superior healthcare, Dynamix is actively recruiting and hiring for all positions in existing clinics as well as new locations opening across the MidSouth.

“We are hiring “leaders”! We are growing and continue to grow because we hire physical therapists who want to be leaders in the industry. I am looking for leaders that strive to put patient care at the front of all they do; constantly growing and learning to increase their repertoire of skill set to lead the profession.” said Ann Keyl, Director of Recruitment.

With 15 clinic locations, Dynamix Physical Therapy has established itself as the industry leader for rehabilitation and sports medicine in West Tennessee, providing comprehensive management for 25 partner schools and organizations. This company prides itself on being a beacon in the communities it serves.

“Company-wide recognition is always special because it speaks to the level of commitment from the team as a whole. I’ve never been more excited and energized in the life of our company, and the reason is OUR TEAM!” said co-founder Heath Ladd.