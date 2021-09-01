Dynamix Physical Therapy named Inc. 5000 Company for second consecutive year

Dynamix Physical Therapy has been named an Inc. 5000 company for the second year in a row.

Since opening the first clinic in 2009, co-founders Heath Ladd of Newbern, Tennessee, and Russ Huffstetler of Greenfield, Tennessee, have led Dynamix in great strides, opening up clinics throughout rural West Tennessee, including the most recent in Jackson.

“Being on the Inc. 5000 list is huge for us as a company, as well as humbling,” said Ladd. “Achieving this accomplishment takes everyone on the team, from our technicians to our front desk to each therapist we hire. We would not be able to achieve this without the investment of our staff and the incredible support of our clients.”

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. This list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, a network of entrepreneurial leaders and an effective public relations showcase.

“It is an honor to be part of this team who has worked so hard to accomplish so much,” said Mykie Anderson, chief operations officer for Dynamix. “I am so proud to work with talented, hard-working team members who are truly passionate about what they do to help improve their patients’ lives.”

Dynamix Physical Therapy now has eleven locations throughout West Tennessee, with its twelfth opening in Dyersburg at the end of September.

For more information on the services offered by Dynamix, including elite manual therapy, advanced dry needling and athletic rehabilitation programs, visit dynamix.life or stop by any location to schedule a free injury assessment.