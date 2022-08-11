Dynamix Physical Therapy named Inc. 5000 Company for third consecutive year

MILAN, TENN. – Dynamix Physical Therapy has been named an Inc. 5000 company for the third year in a row.

The company made the Inc. 5000 list in 2019, 2020 and now 2021. This means that Dynamix is in the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation.

“We were just named the 2022 ‘Ascend National Practice of the Year’ back in May, and now to be named an Inc. 5000 company for a third year is just the icing on top of the cake,” said Russ Huffstetler, co-founder of Dynamix. “Our team has put in a lot of work over the last 13 years, and it is exciting that they are seeing all of their hard work be recognized nationally.”

Dynamix continues to grow its team of professionals throughout the West Tennessee region, including the southwest areas. In the Millington and Covington communities, Dynamix’s southwest regional director, Cory Wilcox, has just hired six new physical therapists, two physical therapy assistants, and three certified athletic trainers for the schools in that region.

“We have the momentum and potential to grow in the southwest region, including the greater Memphis area, and having Cory as our regional director gives us the confidence that Dynamix will have a presence in those communities in the coming years,” said Heath Ladd, co-founder of Dynamix. “We want to continue to be on the Inc. 5000 list year after year, and to do so, we must keep pushing and finding those talented team members who are passionate about their profession and who want to serve their communities with the best physical therapy and sports medicine services.”

Dynamix has 12 locations throughout West Tennessee, offering outpatient orthopedic services, advanced dry needling, workers’ compensation and sports medicine. Dynamix clinicians specialize in manual therapy, a hands-on based treatment that is unique to this region.

For more information on the services offered by Dynamix or to schedule your free injury assessment, visit dynamix.life.