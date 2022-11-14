Dynamix Physical Therapy offers pregnancy and postpartum services at Jackson and Paris locations

Dynamix Physical Therapy, with 13 clinics throughout West Tennessee, now offers pregnancy and postpartum physical therapy services for women in Jackson, Paris, and the surrounding areas.

Rachel Harmon, PT, DPT, PRPC, recently joined the Dynamix team and works at the Jackson location. After graduating from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, she quickly became interested in pelvic health and specifically women’s health. Harmon has completed the Herman and Wallace pelvic floor coursework and is in the process of completing the American Physical Therapy Association’s obstetrics coursework.

With these courses and knowledge, and now a Pelvis Rehab Practitioner Certified (PRPC) provider, Harmon offers pelvic floor physical therapy for expecting and postpartum mothers. She enjoys being able to help those mothers alleviate pain and keep the pain to a minimum through physical therapy and exercise.

“Most commonly during pregnancy and postpartum, I see women for pelvic girdle pain, pain with intercourse, and prevention of long-term diastasis recti,” said Harmon. “I have found that a common misconception is that back pain/pelvic pain will just ‘go away’ after baby is born, but studies have shown that this isn’t true and that women can prevent long-term pain and difficulty by seeing a pelvic floor PT earlier.”

Heath Ladd, co-founder of Dynamix, expressed his excitement for having Harmon join the team.

“We are thrilled to have a pelvic health physical therapist on the team,” said Ladd. “As Dynamix has grown throughout the years and into new markets, we saw the need to offer more specialized services for our clients, one being pelvic health. We are honored to have both Rachel and Skye, our clinic director for Paris, offering these physical therapy services in their communities.”

Skye Prince, PT, DPT, Cert. DN, Certified Integrated Manual Therapist (CIMT), is the clinic director for the Paris location and also offers physical therapy for pregnant and postpartum patients. She customizes plans of care for those who are experiencing pain while pregnant and after childbirth.

“For my patients who come to me for pregnancy pain and postpartum pain, I use different manual therapy techniques that specifically target the pelvic girdle musculature. This includes low back, pelvis, core and pelvic floor that can all lead to postpartum pain,” said Prince. “I also use hands-on release techniques and dry needling to enhance scar healing from a C-section and tearing. Lastly, knowledge is power, and I make sure that all of my new moms and mothers-to-be are educated on how physical therapy can help them proceed pain free in this exciting new season of life.

To schedule an appointment with Rachel at the Jackson Dynamix, call 731-300-2202 or to schedule an appointment with Skye at the Paris Dynamix, call 731-333-3306. You can also call and schedule a free consultation with Rachel, Skye or any of the physical therapists at Dynamix clinics throughout West Tennessee.

