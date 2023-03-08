Dynamix Physical Therapy onboards Certified Hand Specialist

Dynamix Physical Therapy is expanding its occupational therapy services with the recent hire of certified hand specialist (CHT) Ron French, OT, CHT.

French is offering occupational therapy services out of the Paris clinic.

According to the Hand Therapy Certification Commission, “a certified hand therapist is an OT or PT who has a minimum of three years experience and a minimum of 4,000 hours of direct practice in hand therapy. A CHT also must pass a comprehensive exam in upper limb rehabilitation as well as demonstrate continued competency every five years.”

French has a combined 25 years of experience as an OT and CHT, providing exceptional patient service skills with a demonstrated history of clinical excellence. He has been a CHT since 2005, certified by the Hand Therapy Certification Commission. He also has experience working with clients of all ages, assessing patients’ rehabilitative needs, developing treatment plans of care and goals, and conducting physician-prescribed OT programs.

“Having Ron join our occupational therapy team is a win-win for both Dynamix and our other OTs on staff,” said Russ Huffstetler, co-founder of Dynamix. “With his easy-going personality, excellent patient care skills and willingness to mentor our current OTs, we are confident that he will help our OT team grow professionally and give them the confidence they need to give exceptional care to our patients.”

Under French, the current Dynamix OTs can get the needed mentorship hours as they work on their goal to become certified hand specialists. Elena Taylor, OTR/L for Dynamix, is really excited about this opportunity.

“Being a certified hand specialist has been a goal of mine for a long time, but there has not been an opportunity around here for me to achieve this goal,” said Taylor. “Now that Ron has joined the OT team at Dynamix, I can now work towards becoming a certified hand specialist and better serve my patients with even more expertise and knowledge on how to help them get back to their daily activities.”

For the past 10 years, French has owned and operated his own practice under Shoulder & Hand Therapy Center in Paris. Now, his new adventure begins as he joins Dynamix of Paris, saying, “I am excited to join Dynamix in my hometown and continue to use my expertise to serve the folks in Paris and the surrounding areas.”

Other services that French offers, as well as our other Dynamix OT team members, include fabricating custom orthosis for the upper extremity; assessing and fitting for splints and braces; providing wound care and scar management; and helping patients adapt to the use of braces, canes, wheelchairs, etc. to be independent with daily activities.

Occupational therapy services are offered out of the Dyersburg, Humboldt, Milan, and Paris locations.

Dynamix Physical Therapy now has 14 clinics throughout West Tennessee.