September 9, 2022
Dynamix Physical Therapy welcomes Congressman David Kustoff to corporate headquarters

The Dynamix Physical Therapy leadership team welcomed Congressman Kustoff to the corporate headquarters in Milan, Tenn., on Thurs., Sept. 9 to discuss important topics in the physical therapy industry. Pictured from left to right: VP of Finance and Development Walker Wellington; Co-founder of Dynamix Russ Huffstetler; Congressman Kustoff; VP of Clinical Development Nick Nordtvedt; Southwest Regional Director Cory Wilcox; VP of Operations Mykie Anderson; and District Director for Congressman Kustoff, Ed Jackson III

Dynamix Physical Therapy welcomed Congressman David Kustoff to its corporate headquarters in Milan Thursday to discuss important issues in the physical therapy industry.

Dynamix co-fouder Russ Huffstetler and Vice President of Clinical Development Nick Nordtvedt gave Congressman Kustoff a tour of the Milan location, including inside the clinic as well as the 24/7 fitness center before heading to the conference room for further discussion.

One of several topics discussed included access to physical therapy services for Medicare beneficiaries in rural communities.

“Dynamix has clinics in rural towns throughout West Tennessee, and our goal is to provide excellent service and affordable access to physical therapy care to all of our patients, especially our Medicare patients,” said Nordtvedt.

Other Dynamix team members who were in the roundtable discussion with the Congressman included VP of Operations Mykie Anderson; VP of Finance Walker Wellington; and Southwest Regional Director Cory Wilcox.

