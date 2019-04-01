The Kentucky Department for Public Health has announced that 20 residents have tested positive with a strain of E. coli O103.

Public health investigators have not yet identified the source of the outbreak, but have noted that some sort of food distribution is a likely mechanism for this bacteria.

The reported cases involve a number of children as well as adults, many of whom reside in Central Kentucky.

No deaths linked to the outbreak have been reported but six people have been hospitalized.

Healthcare providers across the state say this particular strain of E. coli can be dangerous for those infected, with exposure potentially debilitating and life-threatening, especially for small children and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Health officials are urging everyone to wash their hands frequently with soap and warm water, especially before eating, after going to the bathroom, handling raw meat and eggs, and after handling or petting animals.