Early corn harvest has started with some farmers in Obion and Weakley County.

Obion County Extension Director Bob Shumake said shelled corn at this point is not going to the market, but is being placed into dryer systems.

Shumake said moisture readings are still high in the corn crops, with the greatest majority of harvest to begin in the next couple of weeks.

Across the state line in Fulton County, Extension Director Ben Rudy said he anticipates some farmers to begin taking their crop.

Rudy also said the local crops are looking good in the fields.

Both county Extension Directors said a stretch of dry weather was needed to drop the moisture of the corn crops at this time.