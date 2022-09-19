Early Monday Morning Fire Destroys Union City Residence

Multiple fire departments responded to an early morning residential fire in Union City.

Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said firefighters were called to 1406 Sherwood Drive around 3:30 this morning.

When arriving at the scene, firefighters found the home fully involved.

The departments of Rives and South Fulton responded as automatic aid, with the Martin Fire Department called for manpower.

No injuries were sustained while fighting the fire, with the home registered to Ronald and DeAnna Peevyhouse.

Chief Ullrich said the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

A photo from the scene has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.