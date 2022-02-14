Early morning fire destroys Weakley County home

The Martin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home early Monday morning on Adam’s Chapel Road.

Chief Jamie Summers says the call came in just before 4:00 Monday morning and the single-level home was already fully-engulfed when fire fighters arrived.

The Martin Fire Department received assistance from the Dresden and Sharon Fire Departments and personnel were on the scene for about three and a half hours.

The residents escaped without injury.

Chief Summers says the home is a loss and the cause is still under investigation.