The question of weather will be answered Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Will we have an early Spring, or will their be six more weeks of Winter.

Tomorrow is Groundhog Day, and all eyes will be on Punxsutaney Phil, and whether he sees his shadow.

The annual February 2nd tradition will have Phil the groundhog, making his appearance and prediction in front of thousands of people who converge to Punxsutaney each year.

The annual festival will include the groundhog being brought to the stage at 7:20, for the much anticipated announcement.