Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary gets underway today.

In Obion County, Election Administrator Leigh Schlager told Thunderbolt News about the opportunity to cast ballots for the next President.

With President Donald Trump seeking a second term in office, Ms. Schalger said it would be hard to determine the estimate of voters for the early period.

Early voting will take place at the Obion County Election Commission Office, on Bill Burnett Circle in Union City, until February 25th.

Those wanting to cast a ballot can come to the Election Office from 8:30 until 4:30 on Monday thru Friday, and on the two Saturday’s from 9:00 until 12:00.

Those in Obion County who do not cast an early ballot can vote at their respective polling stations on March 3rd from 8:00 until 7:00.