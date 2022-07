Voters in Tennessee can begin casting early ballots today for the August 4th primary election.

Early voting will continue until July 30th, which includes three Saturdays.

In Obion County, voters can cast their ballots at the Election Commission Office, located on Bill Burnett Circle next to the courthouse.

Voting hours on Monday thru Friday are from 8:30 until 4:30, with Saturday voting from 9:00 until noon.