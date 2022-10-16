Early Voting Begins Soon

Early voting across Tennessee begins Wednesday October 19th.

In Weakley County approximately 18,800 persons are registered to vote. However only 26% of registered voters went to the polls in the May Primary.

Several municipal offices will be on the ballot including alderman and mayoral races.

The 8th District congressional seat is also on the ballot along with the Governor’s race.

Meanwhile the District maps were reapportioned earlier this year and moved boundary lines around to meet the balance in numbers. The new 76th District will now include Weakley County and a part of Carroll and Henry Counties.

Representative Tandy Darby of Greenfield is seeking re-election following his first term. Independents James Hart of Buchannan and Kevin A. West of Dresden are on the ballot.

77th District Representative Rusty Grills of Newbern will be up for re-election but has no opponent. His news district will be all of Dyer and Lake County and a part of Obion County.

In the 78th District Republican Brock Martin of Huntingdon and Democrat Thomas Jefferson of Henderson are on the ballot. The new district includes part of Carroll, Gibson and Henderson County.

And 82nd District representative Republican Chris Hurt has no opponent and his new district includes Lauderdale, Crockett and parts of Gibson and Obion County.