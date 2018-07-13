Early voting begins today for the August 2nd primary and general elections.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says early voting is an easy way to cast your vote without the wait on Election Day.

Britt says the early voting period gives voters time to vote during the week and on Saturdays, too.

Early voting runs today through July 28th with early voting hours at the Weakley County Election Office Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 8:30 to noon.

As a reminder, you must present a photo ID issued by the State of Tennessee or the U.S. government in order to vote.

Thunderbolt Radio will have live election coverage from Obion and Weakley counties on 104.9 KYTN and Mix 101.3 beginning at 7:00 Thursday, August 2nd.

Paul Tinkle and Beau Pemberton, along with Thunderbolt Radio news directors Charles Choate and Steve James will anchor the election coverage that night.

