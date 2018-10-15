Early voting for the November 6th election begins Wednesday.

On the ballot will be races for state, federal, and city elections.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says early voting is an easy way to cast your vote without the wait on Election Day.

Early voting runs Wednesday through November 1st and will include two Saturdays.

Early voting hours in Weakley County are Monday through Friday 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon.

In Obion County, voters can vote early Monday through Friday 8:30 to 4:30 and Saturdays 9:00 to noon.

