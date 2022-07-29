Early Voting Coming to an End in Tennessee

Today is the last week day to vote in Obion County for early voting.

Obion County goes into the day with 2,299 votes, following 173 votes which were cast on Thursday.

Today will be the final full day of voting at the Election Commission Office in Union City.

Voting hours are from 8:30 until 4:30.

On the final day of early voting on Saturday, voters can cast their ballot from 9:00 until noon.

Those who do not early vote will cast their ballots in the August 4th primary election.