Voting will continue today in the counties of Lake, Dyer and a portion of Obion County.

Early voting for the special General Election is being held to select a 77th District State Representative.

On the ballot is Republican candidate Rusty Grills, Democrat Micheal Smith, and Independent candidates Max Smith, Billy M. Jones and Ronnie Henley, all of Dyer County.

The special General Election is being held to replace the seat of former Kenton Republican Bill Sanderson, who resigned in September.

Those wanting to cast a ballot in the early voting period can do so through December 14th, with the General Election to be held at polling locations on December 19th.

In Obion County, early voting will take place on Monday thru Friday from 8:30 until 4:30, with Saturday voting from 9:00 until noon.