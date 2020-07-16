Early voting for the August 6th Democratic and Republican State Primaries and County General Election begins Friday.

Early voting will held through August 1st and includes three Saturdays.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the ballots.

Britt says the early voting period provides a way to vote and practice social distancing.

Britt says a mask will not be required at the early voting locations.

Early voting hours in Weakley County will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 until 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 until noon at the Election Commission Office in Dresden, and at the satellite voting location at the Martin City Masonic Lodge, hours will be Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon.