Early voting for the November 6th election begins tomorrow and includes Weakley County’s municipal elections.

For the Dresden city election, for Dresden mayor, Jeff Washburn; and for Dresden alderman, Gwin Anderson, Lyndal Dilday, and Sandra Klutts.

For Greenfield mayor, Cindy McAdams, and for Greenfield alderman-at-large, Mark Galey, Frank Gibson, Jan Johnson, Bobby Morris, Paul Richmond, and Thomas Tansil, Jr.

For Martin mayor, Randy Brundige and David Harrison, and for Martin Ward 1 alderman, Dale Kendall, Robert Nunley, Tony Prince, and Scott Robbins, for Martin Ward 2 alderman, David Belote, and for Martin Ward 3 alderman, Terry Hankins.

For Sharon mayor, Monroe Ary, and for Sharon alderman-at-large, Don Edwards, James G. Roberts, and former Sharon school board member Ali Stalter.

Early voting in Weakley County will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 8:30 to noon.

Early voting is tomorrow through November 1st.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...