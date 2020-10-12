Early voting for the November 3rd Election begins Wednesday and runs through the 29th.

Voting hours in Weakley County will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 until 4:00 and Saturdays from 8:30 until noon at both the Election Commission Office in Dresden and the satellite voting location at the Martin City Masonic Lodge across from Westview High School.

There will also be extended early voting hours on the 28th and 29th with voting from 8:30 until 6:00 at both locations.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says while voters are encouraged to wear a mask, he wants to remind voters NOT to wear something else.

(AUDIO)

And if you’re voting by mail for this election…

(AUDIO)

The November 3rd ballot is for the federal and state general election and the municipal or city elections.