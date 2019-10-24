Voters continue to cast ballots for the Special Election for 77th District State Representative.

During early voting on Thursday, Obion County had 94 votes, raising their total to 664.

In Dyer County, 131 votes were cast on Thursday, bringing their total to 1105.

And in Lake County, 15 votes were cast, bringing the county total at 145.

Early voting will continue until October 31st.

Voters in Obion County can cast ballots at the Election Commission Office from 8:30 until 4:30 on Monday thru Thursday, and today from 8:30 until 6:00.

Saturday voting will be held from 9:00 until 4:00.