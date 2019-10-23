Voters continue to cast ballots for the Special Election for 77th District State Representative.

During early voting on Wednesday, Obion County had 86 votes, raising their total to 570.

In Dyer County, 145 votes were cast on Wednesday, bringing their total to 974.

And in Lake County, 23 votes were cast, bringing the county total at 130.

Early voting will continue until October 31st.

Voters in Obion County can cast ballots at the Election Commission Office from 8:30 until 4:30 on Monday thru Thursday, and from 8:30 until 6:00 on Friday.

This Saturday, voting will be held from 9:00 until 4:00.