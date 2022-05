Early voting is underway in Kentucky for the May 17th Primary election.

Voters in Fulton County can cast their ballots today in Hickman, at the County Office Complex located on Myron Cory Drive.

Voting hours will be from 10:00 until 6:00, with Saturday early voting to be held at the Cayce Methodist Church.

On primary election day next Tuesday, voting hours in Kentucky will be held from 6:00 until 6:00 across the state.