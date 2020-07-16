Voters in Tennessee can begin early voting on Friday for the State Primary and County General Election to be held on August 6th.

In Obion County, voters can cast ballots for the contested race of State Senator for District 24.

Republican incumbent John Stevens, of Huntingdon, is being challenged by Republican Casey Hood, of Obion.

A portion of Obion County will cast ballots to select a Republican candidate to suceed 76th District State Representative Andy Holt, of Dresden.

On the ballot will be Tandy Darby, Dennis Doster, David Hawks, John McMahan and Keith Priestly.

Fifteen candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for the United States Senate Seat of retiring Lamar Alexander.

Included in this race is Bill Hagerty, Dr. Manny Sethi and George Flinn Jr.

On the Democratic side for U.S. Senate, five candidates are on the ballot.

Early voting in Obion County will be held at the Election Commission Office, on Bill Burnett Circle in Union City.

Voting will take place from 8:30 until 4:30 on Monday thru Friday, with three Saturday’s of voting from 9:00 until 12:00.

Early voting will end on August 1st.