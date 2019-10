Voters continue to cast ballots for the Special Election for 77th District State Representative.

During early voting on Monday, Obion County had 92 votes, raising their total to 380.

In Dyer County, 118 votes were cast on Monday, bringing their total to 682.

And in Lake County, 19 votes were cast on Monday, with the county total at 86.

Early voting will continue until October 31st.

