Only three days remain in early voting for the Special Primary election for 77th District State Representative.

On Monday in Obion County, 105 votes were cast, bringing the total to 907.

In Lake County, 44 votes were cast with the total now at 224.

And in Dyer County, 140 votes were received on Monday, with the total now at 1,398.

Those wanting to cast an early vote have until closing hours on Thursday in their respective counties.