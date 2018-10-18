Obion Countians turned out in big numbers for the first day of early voting on Wednesday.

Election Commission Administrator Leigh Schlager said 508 votes were cast.

The ballot features local, state and federal races, with the Governor’s race and the nationally watched U.S. Senate race of Republican Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen drawing big voter interest.

Early voting in Obion County is being held at the Obion County Election Commission Office on Bill Burnett Circle, adjacent the Courthouse.

Voting hours Monday thru Friday are from 8:30 until 4:30, with Saturday voting hours from 9:00 until 12:00.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...