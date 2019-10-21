Early voting numbers are in for the Special Election of the 77th District State Representative race.

Starting Monday morning in Obion County, 276 votes have been recorded.

Those numbers included 264 Republican and 12 Democratic votes.

In Dyer County, 564 votes have been cast, which includes 520 Republican and 44 Democratic votes.

And in Lake County, 66 votes have been recorded.

These include 52 Republican and 17 Democrat.

Early voting will continue until October 31st in the three counties.

The Obion County Election Commission Office is open for voting from 8:30 until 4:30 on Monday thru Thursday, and from 8:30 until 6:00 on Friday.

Saturday voting hours are from 9:00 until 4:00.