More than a thousand Weakley County voters have already voted early in just the first two days of the early voting period.

Weakley County Election Administrator Alex Britt says exactly 500 early votes were cast Thursday.

Thus far, 1,014 early votes have been cast for the November 6th election.

Early voting hours in Weakley County are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

Early voting continues through November 1st.

Voters are reminded to bring a valid ID to the Election Commission for early voting.

