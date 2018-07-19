236 people voted early in Weakley County Thursday, including 164 voting in the Republican Primary, 61 in the Democratic Primary, and 11 voting only in the General Election. 1,851 have voted early in Weakley County since the early voting period began last Friday.

In Obion County, 284 voted early Thursday, with 195 voting in the Republican Primary, 58 in the Democratic Primary, and 31 voting in the General Election only. 1,980 have voted early, thus far, in Obion County early voting.

In Carroll County, 241 voted early Thursday, bringing the total of early votes there to 1,409 since last Friday.

In Henry County, 225 voted early Thursday, bringing the total of early votes in that county to 1,696 since last Friday.

Early voting in Tennessee continues through Saturday, July 28th.

