Early voting numbers dropped slightly in Weakley County Wednesday, but were enough to go over 3,000 early votes, thus far.

Weakley County Election Administrator Alex Britt says 349 voters cast early votes on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total, thus far, to 3,026.

Meanwhile, in Carroll County, 2,471 has voted early, with close to 4,000 casting early votes in both Gibson and Henry counties.

Early voting for the November 6th election continues through November 1st.

Voting hours at the Weakley County Election Commission office are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

