Early voting numbers were again strong in Obion County on Thursday, with 554 votes cast.

For the two days of early voting in Obion County, 1,062 votes have been cast.

Voting hours today will conclude at 4:30, with Saturday voting hours from 9:00 until 12:00.

In Weakley County, 1,014 votes have been cast in the opening two days of early voting, while Dyer County has reported 1,395 and Lake County 155.

Early voting will continue until November 1st.

