Early voting for the Special Primary election for 77th District State Representative is now over.

On Thursday in Obion County, 146 votes were cast, bringing the total early voting number to 1,327.

In Lake County, 41 votes were made on Thursday, with the early vote tally at 333.

And in Dyer County, the biggest day of early voting saw 339 votes being cast, to bring the final total to 2,102.

Special Primary Election day will now take place at polling stations in Lake, Dyer and Obion County on Tuesday, with one of the four Republican candidates moving on to the special General Election in December.