Early voting resumes today after the Presidents Day holiday yesterday.

Early voting hours at the Weakley County Election Commission are Monday through Friday 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

Early voting hours at the Martin City Masonic Lodge early voting satellite location in Martin are Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday 8:30 to noon.

Early voting for the March 3rd Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary runs through next Tuesday.