Early voting gets underway in Tennessee starting today.

Voters in Obion County can cast their ballots during the period at the Election Commission Office, located on Bill Burnett Circle adjacent to the Courthouse.

Voting hours in Obion County will be 8:30 until 4:30 on Monday thru Friday, and from 9:00 until 12:00 on the two Saturday’s of the early voting period.

Those wanting to cast their ballots are required to bring a valid identification to the polling location.

