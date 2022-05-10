Early Voting to Begin for Kentucky’s May 17th Primary

The Commonwealth of Kentucky will be holding their primary election next week on May 17th.

In Fulton County, County Court Clerk Naomi Jones told Thunderbolt News the state will again allow an early voting period.(AUDIO)

With early voting still new in Kentucky, Ms. Jones explained the difference from absentee voting.(AUDIO)

Voters who come to the polls in Fulton County will cast ballots for races that will be decided this month.(AUDIO)

Fulton County has 5,500 registered voters.