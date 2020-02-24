Over 1,000 early votes have been cast in Weakley County with two days remaining in the early voting period.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 146 voters voted early during abbreviated hours Saturday, with 64 voting at the Election Commission Office in Dresden and 82 voting at the Martin City Masonic Lodge satellite location in Martin.

A total of 1,078 early votes have been cast, thus far, during early voting, which began February 12.

Early voting for the March 3 Presidential Preference Primary and County Primaries runs through Tuesday with voting hours Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 to 4:00 at the Election Commission Office only.