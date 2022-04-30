Early voting totals for Weakley, Obion Counties

Nearly 2,900 early and absentee votes were cast in Weakley and Obion Counties for Tuesday’s Republican and Democratic Primaries.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 2,204 early votes were cast with 2,123 voting in the Republican Primary and 81 voted in the Democratic Primary.

Meanwhile, Obion County Administrator of Elections Leigh Schlager says 761 early votes were cast with 693 voting in the Republican Primary and 68 in the Democratic Primary.

Election coverage for Tuesday’s primaries begins at 7:00 on MIX 101.3.