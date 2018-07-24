A big turnout of early voters in Obion County on Tuesday has pushed numbers close to 3,000 total votes.

On Tuesday, 300 ballots were cast at the Election Commission Office in Union City, bringing the ten day voting total to 2,959.

With the Tuesday voting, 211 Republican ballots were cast, along with 60 Democratic and 29 General Election votes.

With three full days and a partial voting day on Saturday, Obion County has cast 2,094 Republican ballots, 559 Democratic ballots and 306 General Election ballots.

Voting hours at the Obion County Election Commission Office will be from 8:30 until 4:30 today.

