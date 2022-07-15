Early voting underway for August General Election

Early voting is underway for the August 4th General Election.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Early voting hours in Weakley County are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon.

Early voting at the Martin Masonic Lodge is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday only.

If you’re waiting to vote on Election Day, Britt says…

(AUDIO)

Early voting for the August General Election runs through July 30th.