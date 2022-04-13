Early voting underway for May 3rd primaries
Early voting is underway for the May 3rd Democrat and Republican primaries, and there are just a few contested races on the Weakley County ballot.
Only one Democrat appears on the Democratic Primary ballot and that’s Freddie Brasfield for District 7 Constable.
There are six contested races on the Republican Primary ballot:
- Adam Nelson and Rusty Young for District Attorney
- Gary Eddings, John Robert Freeman, and Shaila Stewart running for two seats for District 4 Commissioner
- Tim Allen, David Bell, and Brian Donovant running for two seats for District 6 Commissioner
- David Hawks, Billy Hazlewood, and Barry Tuck for two seats for District 7 Commissioner
- Derek Coble and Terry McDade for Sheriff
- Jeff Cosby and Terry Odle for Road Supervisor.
Early voting hours at the Weakley County Election Commission in Dresden are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 8:30 to noon. Early voting hours at the Martin City Masonic Lodge are Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 8:30 to noon.
The county general election will be August 4th.