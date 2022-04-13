Early voting underway for May 3rd primaries

Early voting is underway for the May 3rd Democrat and Republican primaries, and there are just a few contested races on the Weakley County ballot.

Only one Democrat appears on the Democratic Primary ballot and that’s Freddie Brasfield for District 7 Constable.

There are six contested races on the Republican Primary ballot:

Adam Nelson and Rusty Young for District Attorney

Gary Eddings, John Robert Freeman, and Shaila Stewart running for two seats for District 4 Commissioner

Tim Allen, David Bell, and Brian Donovant running for two seats for District 6 Commissioner

David Hawks, Billy Hazlewood, and Barry Tuck for two seats for District 7 Commissioner

Derek Coble and Terry McDade for Sheriff

Jeff Cosby and Terry Odle for Road Supervisor.

Early voting hours at the Weakley County Election Commission in Dresden are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 8:30 to noon. Early voting hours at the Martin City Masonic Lodge are Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 8:30 to noon.

The county general election will be August 4th.