Many people in the Ken-Tenn area experienced an earthquake Wednesday morning.

The Center for Earthquake Research and Information at the University of Memphis reported the tremor at a 3.6, with the epicenter located northwest of Dyersburg.

The earthquake was recorded just before 6:00.

Reports indicate the tremor was not only felt in Northwest Tennessee, but also in parts of Western Kentucky.

This mornings earthquake follows a 2.5 tremor that was recorded Tuesday afternoon, which was centered West of Ridgely.